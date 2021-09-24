Venango County Man Arrested for Engaging in Sex Acts With Underage Girl

PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cooperstown man is behind bars after turning himself in for reportedly engaging in sex acts with an underage girl.

Court documents indicate 31-year-old Benjamin Joseph Haight, of Cooperstown, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 2:15 p.m. on September 22, on the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (four counts)

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1 (five counts)



– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1 (five counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2 (five counts)– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3– Child Pornography, Felony 3 (five counts)– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (five counts)

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

The charges stem from an investigation that began late last week.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 17, a known woman contacted Franklin-based State Police to report that Benjamin Joseph Haight had committed sexual assault against a juvenile.

According to the complaint, the woman told police that Haight’s wife had told her that Haight had confessed to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile victim for the last two to three months. Haight’s wife had then thrown Haight out of their home.

The complaint indicates Franklin-based State Police then received a phone call from the Titusville Police Department reported that Haight had turned himself in for crimes against the same juvenile victim and waned to speak to an investigator about his crimes.

Haight was then interviewed at the Titusville Police Station.

According to the complaint, Haight told police he had met the victim approximately two years ago when they had lived close to each other. He indicated they had shared conversations int he last two years, but then, approximately two to three months ago, the victim had begun “flirting” with him.

Haight told investigators the victim then messaged him and asked for his email address, and sent him two or three fully nude photos of herself. He indicated he felt “trapped” after receiving the photos because he knew the information would be stored in some communication hub, which made him panic and delete the photos. However, he told police the victim sent him approximately 10 more photos, and admitted he told the victim he “liked the way she looked” in the photos, and had asked her to send more.

According to the complaint, Haight said he later engaged in sex acts with the victim in his vehicle on three separate occasions. He also told police he sent her an explicit video and engaged in sex acts with her on another occasion, as well.

The complaint notes Haight stated he “became nervous about someone knowing about what they were doing,” and they agreed to stop. He also said the victim later blocked him on Snapchat and stopped speaking to him, which “made him nervous,” as well. He indicated he then confessed to his wife and she kicked him out of the house. He was also then told the victim’s father was looking for him and the State Police had been notified about the incidents, so he decided to turn himself in.

Haight told police he “did not expect any leniency” and knew “what he did was against the law.” He also reportedly indicated he felt he “needs help because he has an addiction to pornography,” but went on to state he “is not addicted to sex.”

Police also interviewed the victim, who reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with Haight.

According to the complaint, the victim said it did all begin when sent Haight nude photos, but told police that Haight had requested the photos from the beginning. She also told police that Haight had sent her an explicit video, as well.

The victim reported engaging in sex acts with Haight in his vehicle on several occasions, the complaint indicates. She also told police she knew what she was doing with Haight could get him into trouble.

The complaint notes the victim stated Haight had minimized the sexual events because they engaged in sex acts far more times than he had reported in his confession. She specified that she believed they had sex at least 10 to 11 times over the course of three months.

According to the complaint, the victim also told police that she had not planned to tell anyone about the incidents with Haight, but had blocked him on social media because he started to tell her about other underage girls, her friends, that he found attractive.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on September 29, with Judge Fish presiding.

