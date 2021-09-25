Michael Patton Advising: Child Tax Credit for 2021: Will You Get More?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Child Tax Credit for 2021: Will You Get More?
If you have qualifying children under the age of 18, you may be able to claim a child tax credit. (You may also be able to claim a partial credit for certain other dependents who are not qualifying children.) The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 makes substantial, temporary improvements to the child tax credit for 2021, which may increase the amount you might receive.
Ages of Qualifying Children
The legislation makes 17-year-olds eligible as qualifying children in 2021. Thus, children ages 17 and younger are eligible as qualifying children in 2021.
Increase in Credit Amount
For 2021, the child tax credit amount increases from $2,000 to $3,000 per qualifying child ($3,600 per qualifying child under age 6). The partial credit for other dependents who are not qualifying children remains at $500 per dependent.
