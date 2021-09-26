 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Brownie Bourbon Bites

Sunday, September 26, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Chocolate and chopped pecans flavor these simple, spirited treats!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup bourbon
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons baking cocoa
1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Directions

-In a small bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in bourbon. Combine flour and cocoa; gradually add to creamed mixture, beating until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips. Cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours.

-Shape into 1-in. balls; roll in pecans. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° until cookies are set, 8-10 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before carefully removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

