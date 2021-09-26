Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Brownie Bourbon Bites

Chocolate and chopped pecans flavor these simple, spirited treats!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup packed brown sugar



Directions

-In a small bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in bourbon. Combine flour and cocoa; gradually add to creamed mixture, beating until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips. Cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours.

-Shape into 1-in. balls; roll in pecans. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° until cookies are set, 8-10 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before carefully removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

