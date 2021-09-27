 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Skippy’s Birthday Celebration Sale Happening Now at McMillen’s!

Monday, September 27, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_3765CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – In honor of McMillen’s #1 salesman’s 11th birthday, the outlet located along Route 66 is offering some great deals!

McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet has over 1,020 sq. ft. of this waterproof LVT in stock and ready to go.

IMG_3725

This one has all the bells and whistles – 20mil wear layer, kid and pet-proof, stain-resistant, and antimicrobial finish. This is a perfect neutral blend of gray and tan and goes with everything.

The sale price is $3.99/sq. ft. (It was 4.99/sq. ft.).

McMillen’s is also overstocked with carpet remnants in all sizes.

IMG_3726

Whether you need a full room of carpet, an area rug with finished edges, or just a runner, we have the remnant for you at a good price. We have patterns, solids, multi-tonal, and commercial remnants priced to go.

Looking for some nice, waterproof LVT for your bathroom or other smaller space? McMillen’s has in-stock specials on multiple colors for you to choose from.

Whatever your flooring needs are, McMillen’s has you covered!

Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.

11170367_838600766176241_3641155832734508198_n (1)

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.