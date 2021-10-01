Jeffery Allan Camarigg, 61, of Parker, PA, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, at his residence after a short illness.

Born May 25th, 1960, in Virginia, he was the son of Gary Camarigg and Sharon (Grinde) Camarigg Schiefen.

Jeff was a 1978 graduate of East High School, Sioux City, Iowa, and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree at Wayne State College, Wayne, NE.

He married Suzanne Lynn Camarigg on January 7, 2006.

He loved his dogs, Grayc and Nubbin, motorcycles, nature and was a sports fan. He was a standout high school basketball player. While he was often quiet, anyone that knew him well knew he had the best sense of humor and ability to keep you laughing. And, he loved Jesus!

He is survived by his daughter, Allyssa Rae Lind (George) of Nashville, TN; brother, Michael Camarigg, Boulder, CO; the Schiefen step siblings: Dan, Dennis, Kathy, Gail and Lisa and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Suzanne; his parents; and his nephew, Chase.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at Mt Hope Church of Conneration in Parker, PA on October, 5, 2021 Tuesday at 6pm.

For online condolences, visit bauerfuneral.com.

