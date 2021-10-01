Michael D. Summerville, age 64, of Clarion, PA, died on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born June 23, 1957 in Endeavor, PA, son of the late Wilbur E. and Madaline A. (McKay) “Hannah” Summerville.

He served as a Sergeant in the US Air Force followed by service in the National Guard as a Staff Sergeant.

Mike was an ordained minister, obtaining his BS Degree in 1991 in Pastoral Ministry and Evangelism from Southwestern Assemblies of God University of Waxahachie, Texas.

He attended the Cornerstone Church of Clarion and was a member of the National Rifle Association.

He is survived by two brothers: Donald Summerville of Endeavor, PA; and Roger Hannah of West Hickory, PA; his sister, Loretta Custer and her husband Steve of Tionesta, PA; his friend in ministry, Jo-Ann Mlakar of Tionesta; his canine friend Beau; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers: Frank and Calvin Hannah; and William, Ken, Roy, and Joe Summerville.

Three sisters are also deceased: Barb Bemis, Patricia Halfast, and Betty Burt.

Friends are welcome to attend Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11am at the Word of Grace Fellowship, 686 German Hill Road Tionesta, PA 16353.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

For online condolences, visit www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

