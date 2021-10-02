Robert A. Hilyer, 86, of Marienville, died early Thursday, September 30, 2021 following a period of declining health.

Born in Marienville on December 22, 1934, he was the son of the late L. Wayne and Clara Walker Hilyer.

Bob was a graduate of Marienville High School and a member of the Marienville United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He also achieved Lifetime Member status at the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company where earlier, he also was a Fire Police.

On March 2, 1956, Bob married the former Barbara A. Swartzfager at the Marienville United Methodist Church. The Hilyer’s celebrated 65 years of marriage this past March.

Mr. Hilyer began his career in the glass industry in 1951 at Knox Glass in Marienville.

Soon after, he started his apprenticeship which became his career, as a Mould Maker.

When that plant closed in 1982, Bob transferred to Reno Mould and later finished his 46 year career in 1997 at Brockway Mould Inc.

He received a life membership in the American Flint Glass Workers Union for his years of dedication to the glass industry.

While working shift work at the glass plant, Bob drove school bus part time for many years in the 70’s and loved “his kids”.

Bob returned to drive school bus full time after his retirement for the East Forest School District.

Always community minded, Bob, and good friend Chuck Baxter, started the Community Food Pantry after the plant closing in 1982 to help the families of those who lost their jobs.

This food pantry helped the community for many years until most became stable again.

Bob worked at bringing the carnival to town as a fund raiser to help fund the Fire Company, and he fed most of Marienville from his garden.

He was known for his sweet corn and pumpkins.

Bob enjoyed collecting Glass Bottles and loved to show his collection to anyone that stopped by for a visit.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his sons, Brian Hilyer of Lawrenceville GA and Vernon Hilyer of Clarion; and his daughter, Susan (Fred) Bickel of Marienville; his brother Ken (Kay) Hilyer of Hadley; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his brothers, Wayne and Jim; and sisters, Margaret, Joan, Carolyn, Phyllis, Pat, Judy and Jill; and also, grandson Brandon Hilyer.

Family will receive friends on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 10:30-11AM at the Marienville United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will follow at 11AM with the Rev. Heidi Helsel, officiating.

Graveside services will follow at North Forest Cemetery, Jenks TWP., Forest Co.

In leu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marienville UMC, Marienville Vol. Fire Company, the Brandon’s Dad organization, or other charities of choice.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.