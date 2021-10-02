 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Timothy T. Hall

Saturday, October 2, 2021 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Timothy T. Hall, 69, of Oil City, PA., passed away Friday Oct. 1, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.

Born Aug. 25, 1952 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Robert R. & Shirley R. Anderson Hall.

Tim was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He also graduated from the Pittsburgh Technical Institute.

Tim had worked in the cable industry as a troubleshooter for over twenty five years for Comcast while living in New Jersey.

After having a debilitating stroke in 2011, he returned to the Oil City area to be near family.

Tim enjoyed playing his guitar with his brother Patrick, shooting his pellet guns and playing chess.

He also enjoyed feeding the squirrels.

Tim will be remembered for being a conversationalist and for his one liners.

He is survived by his two brothers and two sisters, Patrick M. Hall of Oil City, Sheila Wilkinson & her husband Philip of Oil City, Dan Hall & his wife Marylou of Oil City, Sharon Udick & her husband Steve of Oil City, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Raymond Anderson “Andy” Hall and by a niece, Kerri Rae Wilkinson.

Friends will be received from 1:00-2:00 P.M. Wednesday Oct 6 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.