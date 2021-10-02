Timothy T. Hall, 69, of Oil City, PA., passed away Friday Oct. 1, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.

Born Aug. 25, 1952 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Robert R. & Shirley R. Anderson Hall.

Tim was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He also graduated from the Pittsburgh Technical Institute.

Tim had worked in the cable industry as a troubleshooter for over twenty five years for Comcast while living in New Jersey.

After having a debilitating stroke in 2011, he returned to the Oil City area to be near family.

Tim enjoyed playing his guitar with his brother Patrick, shooting his pellet guns and playing chess.

He also enjoyed feeding the squirrels.

Tim will be remembered for being a conversationalist and for his one liners.

He is survived by his two brothers and two sisters, Patrick M. Hall of Oil City, Sheila Wilkinson & her husband Philip of Oil City, Dan Hall & his wife Marylou of Oil City, Sharon Udick & her husband Steve of Oil City, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Raymond Anderson “Andy” Hall and by a niece, Kerri Rae Wilkinson.

Friends will be received from 1:00-2:00 P.M. Wednesday Oct 6 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.