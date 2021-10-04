Suzanne Pearl “Sue” Metro, 79 of Sandy Lake, passed away on October 1, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian.

Sue was born in McKeesport, PA on March 29, 1942 to the late Robert and Ann (Finney) White.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School and then studied to be an X-Ray Technician at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She then worked for many years as a Fiscal Technician at the Venango County Courthouse.

Sue was a lifetime member of Stoneboro United Methodist Church. She was actively involved in church dinners, rummage sales, and on the financial committee.

She also volunteered at Lakeview Helping Hands, Lakeview Meals on Wheels, and the Lakeview Public Library.

She also worked the Venango County Elections for many years. Sue enjoyed being outdoors and experiencing nature. She enjoyed being on the water and fishing.

Sue is survived by her husband, James J. Metro, at home, son James Robert (Carri) Mowry of TN, and daughter Jill (Kurt) Hoffman of Lancaster, grandchildren Elizabeth (Dan) Servansky, Katlyn Mowry, Jamie (Shawn) Kelly, and Michael Stromberg, great-grandchildren Myra and Mia Servansky, and Faith and Isabella Kelly, siblings Margaret “Peggy” (Fred) Long of Fredonia, Robert John (Cheri) White of ID, and Beth Kaye White of NC, sisters-in-law Barbara Ann Serych and Mary Theresa Sungala, mother-in-law Jenny A. Metro of Beaver Falls, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Mary Jane Czerniawski.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 pm on Wednesday, October 6.

Additional visitation will be from 10 – 11 am on Thursday, October 7, at the Stoneboro United Methodist Church, 32 Lake Street, Stoneboro.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 11 am with the Pastor Janet Pratt, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sue’s name to Stoneboro United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

