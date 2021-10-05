Rose Marie Hoban, 84, of Kightlinger Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Titusville Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Rose was born on April 19, 1937, in Oil City to the late Ernest and Blanche (Cuban) Butryn.

She married Edward J. Hoban on August 20, 1955, at Oil City. Mr. Hoban preceded her in death on January 17, 2008.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1955.

Rose was a founding member of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a Cub Scout leader.

She enjoyed collecting stamps, scrapbooking, sending lots of greeting cards with stickers, and watching Jeopardy.

She especially loved being surrounded by her family.

Rose is survived by her children, Mark Hoban and wife Helen of Guys Mills, Mike Hoban and wife Sandy of Pleasantville, Greg Hoban and wife Sherri of Meadville, Kathy Hoban of Titusville, Dan Hoban of Union City, Diane Price and husband Mike of Titusville; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ernest “Buck” Butryn and wife Ella Mae of Oil City; and a sister, Barbara Proper and husband Leon of Guys Mills.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Wescoat and a brother, James “Mick” Butryn.

Friends may call today (Tuesday Oct 5th) at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Glen Van Cise, pastor of the Chapmanville Community Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Diamond Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chapmanville Vol. Fire Department 458 Meadville Rd., Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

