Doris R. Frantz, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Juniper Village in Meadville.

Born October 21, 1929 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Florence Leedom Tidd.

After graduating from high school, Doris worked in the office at F.W. Woolworth Company where she met Roger R. Frantz. They were married July 13, 1953 and Roger preceded her in death on August 4, 2014.

In 1972, after many years of relocating from town to town due to her husband’s profession, the family finally settled in Oil City.

Doris worked for Mellon Bank as Branch Manager and in the Trust Department for 20 years, retiring in 1992.

She was a longtime member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and was also very active in Hope Circle, a women’s group that served the congregation.

Surviving are three sons, Thomas Frantz and his wife Connie of Meadville, Gary Frantz and his wife Anne of Lakewood, CO, and Glenn Frantz of Elgin, IL; five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, her son Brian Frantz, her grandson Thomas Frantz II, and her two sisters, Betty Hubsch and Janet Stuart preceded her in death.

There will be no visitation.

Her family attended a private burial at Grove Hill Cemetery, next to her husband.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced later.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

