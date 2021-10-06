 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Doris R. Frantz

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-QG42emVZ41g1VZDoris R. Frantz, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Juniper Village in Meadville.

Born October 21, 1929 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Florence Leedom Tidd.

After graduating from high school, Doris worked in the office at F.W. Woolworth Company where she met Roger R. Frantz. They were married July 13, 1953 and Roger preceded her in death on August 4, 2014.

In 1972, after many years of relocating from town to town due to her husband’s profession, the family finally settled in Oil City.

Doris worked for Mellon Bank as Branch Manager and in the Trust Department for 20 years, retiring in 1992.

She was a longtime member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and was also very active in Hope Circle, a women’s group that served the congregation.

Surviving are three sons, Thomas Frantz and his wife Connie of Meadville, Gary Frantz and his wife Anne of Lakewood, CO, and Glenn Frantz of Elgin, IL; five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, her son Brian Frantz, her grandson Thomas Frantz II, and her two sisters, Betty Hubsch and Janet Stuart preceded her in death.

There will be no visitation.

Her family attended a private burial at Grove Hill Cemetery, next to her husband.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced later.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.