Patricia L. Johnson, 91, of Titusville, went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon October 1, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Patricia was born on August 29, 1930 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Robert and Katherine Vann Ausdall Gustafson.

She was married to Martin W. “Sonny” Johnson on January 23, 1947 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1983.

Patricia had been employed at GTE Sylvania from 1955 until its closing.

She had also worked as a waitress and also at the former Bi-Lo store in Titusville.

She was a member of the Titusville First United Methodist Church; a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxillary; a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxillary; and a volunteer for over 20 years at the Titusville Area Hospital where she enjoyed most working in the snack shop.

She was an avid reader, frequenting Benson Memorial Library. She loved walking, going to play bingo, and going to the casino in hopes of hitting it big.

She was a beautiful, kind, self-sacrificing woman who would do anything for those in need.

She raised her siblings after her mother’s death while raising her own family at the same time.

She was also there for her grandchildren and nieces and nephews when needed.

She was the happiest when she was with her family.

She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

She is survived by a son, Martin W. Johnson, Jr. and his wife Patty 3 of Titusville; two daughters, Sharon Proper and husband Jack of Erie and Patricia Rakoczy of Titusville; 10 grandchildren, Crystal Sopher and husband Frank, Tabetha Johnson, Tami Johnson and companion David Deeter, Shari Heeter and husband Andrew, Shawnette Proper and husband Rich Mudge, Jack Proper, Jr. and wife Amber, Matthew Proper and wife Marley, Peter Rakoczy II and companion Beth Miller, Joseph Rakoczy, and Robert Rakoczy and wife Kristin; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; a brother, Harry “White Swan” Gustafson and wife Iola of Titusville; a sister, Nancy “Pansy” Shaw and husband Gene of Titusville; numerous nieces and nephews; two god children, Chip “Love Poo” Shaw and Kacie Shaw; and special friends, Marcella, Bev, Betty, Kay, Lorretto, Vonne, Karen, Lois and Roger.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Catherine Mary Johnson; two brothers, James and Robert Gustafson; and a sister, Wilma Shepard.

No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to Benson Memorial Library 213 N. Franklin St. Titusville, PA 16354 or to the charity of one’s choice.

The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.

To view online condolences please visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

