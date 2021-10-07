Joyce E. Wilson, 73, of Seneca, died Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born in Oil City on November 1, 1947 to the late Woodrow and Mary (Dietrich) Wilson.

She was a 1965 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Joyce enjoyed participating in activities at the Senior Center at the Seneca Fire Hall.

She looked forward to her annual trips to Myrtle Beach, enjoyed reading, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.

Joyce was employed as a cafeteria worker and a custodian with Cranberry School District for thirty years, retiring in 2001.

She is survived by a brother, Gary Wilson of Franklin; a sister-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” Wilson of Seneca; her nieces, Brenda Bickel and her special friend Joe Turner of Oil City, and Kimberly Schubert and her husband Mike of Seneca; a nephew, Martin Wilson and his special friend Kelly of Oil City; a great-niece, Dawn Elizabeth McVay and her husband Joe of Rockland; a great-nephew, Dylan Schubert of Seneca and four great-great-nieces and nephews, Haylee, Allyson, Kendell, and Caleb.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Wilson; and a great-nephew, Shawn Schubert.

A private visitation will be held for immediate family.

A funeral service open to family and friends will be held Friday (Oct. 8th) at 1 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Rev. Dr. Zayzay Kpadeh, pastor of Seneca United Methodist Church, will officiate.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Joyce’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

