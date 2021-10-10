Colleen Ann Wiser, 48, of Sligo, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct.8, 2021.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1972 in Clarion, the daughter of Harold and Carolyn (Hubauer) Silvis.

Colleen graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1991 and then attended Clarion University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Special Education in 1996.

She worked as a Paraprofessional at Riverview Immediate Unit 6 and for many years she also cared for a person with special needs.

Colleen was a member of the Sligo Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed reading her Bible, watching horror movies with Jasmine, kayaking with family, and loved dolphins.

Her greatest joy came from spending time with her husband, children, friends and family.

Colleen will best be remembered as being a loving and caring wife and mother who was always helping everyone.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Todd “Andy” Wiser; her two children, Tyler Wiser and fiancé, Saydie Moore of East Brady, and Jasmine Wiser and fiancé, Remington Himes of Clarion; a grandchild, Harper; mother, Carolyn Silvis of Limestone; brother, Steve Silvis of Brookville; two sisters, Roxanne Silvis of Limestone, and Kelly Kaltenbach and husband, Steve of Lucinda; two nieces, Victoria and Courtney Shannon; and two nephews, Zakk and Will Silvis.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, William T. “Butch” Wiser and Sandra L. Wiser; and a brother-in-law, Ryan S. Wiser.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the funeral home, with the Pastor Tim Shimmons officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Colleen’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.