Dorothy M. Murray, 102, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed aware October 6, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on February 9, 1919, in Toby Twp., Rimersburg, PA.

Dorothy was the daughter of Leslie and Laura (Early) Koch.

She married Richard C. Murray on August 29, 1938.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Gail Burford of Oak Ridge, and Lois (David) Wynkoop of Tionesta; a son, Larry R. Murray of Erie; a sister Lois Bowser of Sligo; a brother Herbert Drew Koch of Rimersburg; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter Joan Hepler; a son Wilbur Murray; a grandson James Murray; a son-in-law Paul Burford; a daughter-in-law Judith Murray; five sisters, Hazel Somerville, Irene Flick, Helen Bowser, Alma Koch, and Alda Elmadollar; and two brothers, William Koch and James Koch.

Per Dorothy’s wishes, a private family funeral service was held on October 9, 2022, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, PA with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating.

Interment was at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville, PA.

The family would like to express their gratitude and thankfulness to the nurses and staff at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care of mom.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

