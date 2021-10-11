Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

He was born on September 5, 1935 in Venus, the son of the late Harold and Genevieve (Paup) Morrison.

He graduated from Shippenville High School in 1953.

He was in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. He served in the 28th Infantry Division as a morning reports clerk.

He was stationed in South Carolina, Colorado and Germany. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

On January 11, 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Schwab at the United Evangelical Church in Venus by Rev. Nelson Stants. They experienced 65 happy years together.

He was a member of the Venus Church for over 60 years. He served as Lay Leader and Awana Leader for many years.

He was an auto parts salesman for Pennsylvania Rubber & Supply for 20 years and then store manager for 9 years.

He worked for Fletcher’s Garage in Fryburg for 3 years.

He was employed by the United States Postal Service for 11 years as a Rural Carrier at the Shippenville Post Office, retiring in 2000.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, square dancing and bowling in the AARP League at Seneca.

He was a handyman in the garage and helped out many neighbors and friends.

Richard and Donna enjoyed traveling. They have been to Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Paris, London, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and all the other states except for 5.

They also went on many cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, and the most enjoyable one was through the Panama Canal to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Richard is survived by his wife, Donna, his children, Cynthia (Dennis) Cyphert of Tionesta, Lloyd (Susan) Morrison of Lombard, Illinois, Daniel Morrison of Venus and Janice Morrison of Boardman, Ohio. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Ryan (Melissa) Cyphert with Carson & Emma of Oil City; Jeremy (Angela) Morrison of North Richland Hills, Texas; Timothy (Erin) Morrison with Nathanael, Natalie, Landen & Annabelle of Glen Ellyn, Illinois; Jared (Shay) Cyphert of Tylersburg; Kristy (Ryan) Jones with Rowan & Violet of Washington, Illinois; Craig (Jessica) Cyphert with Jacob, Natalie, Matthew, Caden & Hallie of Tionesta; Amy Morrison of Elkton, Maryland; Jason Roussos of Boardman, Ohio.

Also surviving are his sisters JoAn Slye of Dayton, Ohio and Connie (Clayton) Blauser of Oil City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Maxine (Dennis) Jack, Helen (Robert) Ross, Doris (Edmund) Perry, brother-in-law Richard Slye, and grandson Matthew Cyphert.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 15th from 3 – 5 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Route 257 in Seneca.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the United Evangelical Church, 113 Rte. 157 in Venus, conducted by his son, Pastor Lloyd Morrison.

Interment will follow at the Venus Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Evangelical Church, 113 Route 157, Venus, PA 16364; or to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

