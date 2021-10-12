Kathryn Wheeling McCarren, 97, of Katy, TX and formerly of Franklin, peacefully passed away on October 6, 2021.

Born on January 1, 1924 in Franklin, she was the daughter of William and Hattie Heffernan Wheeling.

She graduated from Franklin High School in 1941 and was subsequently employed at C.P.T., Printz Co. and Loblaws Grocery.

Mrs. McCarren was married to the late Leo McCarren on January 19, 1946.Together they enjoyed the companionship of each other, their family and many friends in the Franklin area.

Travel was a major interest to them both and they visited many European cities and Caribbean locations making life-long friends along the way.

The McCarrens were well known for owning and operating the Franklin Motel and Western Union Office for over 17 years starting in the 1970’s.

She was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church; she was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Y-Gradale, The American Legion Auxiliary and Civic League.

Mrs. McCarren is survived by her two sons and their wives, Richard L. and Michele McCarren of Katy, TX and David H. and Shawn McCarren of Landenberg, PA; five grandchildren, CJ McCarren, Patrick McCarren and wife, Parish, Meghan McCarren Manuel and husband, Colby, all of TX, Coleen McCarren and fiancé, TJ of PA and Gillian McCarren of NY; and three great grandchildren, Noah McCarren, Connor and Addison Manuel.

She is also survived by her niece, Marie Leyda and family.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were her sister, Florence Greenlee and two brothers, Walter and Gordon Wheeling.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on October 14, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral Mass for Mrs. McCarren will be held on October 15, 2021 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323, beginning at 11:00am, with Father Marc Solomon, of the St. Joseph Church, officiating.

She will be interred in St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin, PA 16323, www.stpartickfranklin.org. The Parish has been very important to the McCarren Family for over 70 years.

The family respectfully requests that masks are to be worn during the viewing, Mass and Christian Burial.

