Virginia Cottrell, 76, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Born October 7, 1945 in Conneautville, she was the daughter of the late Anthony N. and Stella May (Claypool) Potts.

Living a humble life, Virginia enjoyed playing bingo.

Her fondest memories will always be of the times she spent with her children, grandchildren, and her dog Onyx.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Richard Cottrell, Jr. of Oil City; her five daughter, Sherry Clark and her husband, Timothy, Sr., of Franklin, Debbie Jacklett of Oil City, Michelle Cottrell and Melanie Cottrell, both of Franklin, and Rhonda Cottrell of Oil City; her 24 grandchildren; her 35 great-grandchildren; her three sisters, Patricia Humes and her husband, George, of Venango, Sandra Messenger and Kathy Potts, both of Cambridge Springs; and her beloved Shih Tsu, Onyx.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her two grandsons, Vincent Hale, and Henry Kirchner; her two great-grandsons, Jerrico Clark and Ayden Clark; her three brothers; and her sister, Mary Jane Leonhart

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Any memorial services for Virginia will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Virginia’s honor to the American Cancer Society, 1004 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16448.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

