Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Steak Fajitas
This colorful dish is speedy and satisfying!
Ingredients
1/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cup white vinegar
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 pound beef top sirloin steak, cut into 1/4-inch strips
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1 medium green pepper, thinly sliced
1 medium sweet red pepper, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
6 flour tortillas (10 inches)
Optional: Shredded cheddar cheese, Picante sauce, and sour cream
Directions
-In a large bowl, combine the orange juice, vinegar, garlic, and seasonings; add the beef. Turn to coat; set aside.
-In a skillet, saute onion and peppers in one tablespoon oil until crisp-tender; remove and set aside.
-Drain and discard marinade. In the same skillet, cook beef in the remaining one tablespoon oil until it reaches desired doneness, 2-4 minutes. Return vegetables to pan; heat through. Spoon meat and vegetables onto tortillas. If desired, top with cheese and serve with Picante sauce and sour cream.
