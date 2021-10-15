Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Steak Fajitas

This colorful dish is speedy and satisfying!

Ingredients

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup white vinegar



4 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon seasoned salt1 teaspoon dried oregano1 teaspoon ground cumin1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper1 pound beef top sirloin steak, cut into 1/4-inch strips1 medium onion, thinly sliced1 medium green pepper, thinly sliced1 medium sweet red pepper, thinly sliced2 tablespoons canola oil, divided6 flour tortillas (10 inches)Optional: Shredded cheddar cheese, Picante sauce, and sour cream

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the orange juice, vinegar, garlic, and seasonings; add the beef. Turn to coat; set aside.

-In a skillet, saute onion and peppers in one tablespoon oil until crisp-tender; remove and set aside.

-Drain and discard marinade. In the same skillet, cook beef in the remaining one tablespoon oil until it reaches desired doneness, 2-4 minutes. Return vegetables to pan; heat through. Spoon meat and vegetables onto tortillas. If desired, top with cheese and serve with Picante sauce and sour cream.

