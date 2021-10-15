Strong Finish: Union/A-C Valley Football Team Uses Another Solid Second Half to Beat Cameron County, 20-6

EMPORIUM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The second half has been kind to the Union/A-C Valley football team lately.

It was again Thursday night at Cameron County.

(Photo by Shelly Atzeni)

The Falcon Knights scored two touchdowns in the second half to turn a 6-6 tie at the break into a hard-fought, 20-6 road victory.

The Red Raiders (4-3) got on the board first with a 66-yard punt return by Dylan Reider and a 6-0 lead.



It was the second week in a row Union/A-C Valley gave up a special teams touchdown.

The Falcon Knights (6-1) drew even at 6-6 just before the half when quarterback Bailey Crissman found Ryan Cooper for a 23-yard touchdown with 16 seconds on the clock.

The score gave Union/A-C Valley some momentum going into the second half.

Dawson Camper rumbled 21 yards for a TD midway through the third quarter to hand the Falcon Knights the lead for good at 12-6.

The back-breaker for Cameron County came on the final play of the third quarter when Crissman hit Skyler Roxbury for a 57-yard touchdown. Camper added the 2-point conversion to give Union/A-C Valley the 14-point lead that held up.

Crissman finished 9 of 17 for 125 yards and the two scores.

Mikey Card led the ground attack with 102 yards on 12 carries for the Falcon Knights.

Union/A-C Valley has won six straight after a season-opening loss to Brockway.

In those six wins, the Falcon Knights have outscored their opponents 247-38.



