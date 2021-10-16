‘Laser Extravaganza’ Shows to Be Held at Clarion University Planetarium

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University is hosting “Laser Extravaganza” light shows every day from November 5 though November 14 in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium on campus.

Tickets are only being sold online at flyscience.net/laser, and will not be sold at the door.

The website contains show times and dates in calendar form and descriptions of each show on their respective store pages.

The digital receipt acts as their ticket of admission, which will keep things moving smoothly and comfortably for everyone.

Ticket buyers need only remember the name they registered the tickets with and the order number on their receipt.

Tickets are $5.00 each, and seating is currently set to only half-capacity.

To ensure everyone gets to see a laser show, there are 80-time slots for 32 people each.

The more people to go, the more Clarion’s Planetarium can benefit and bring new, upgraded shows to the community.

Shows are the following days and times:

Friday, Nov. 5th

4:00pm – Halloween Laser Spooktacular

5:00pm – Halloween Laser Spooktacular

6:00pm – Lasermania

7:00pm – Prismatica

8:00pm – Lasermania

9:00pm – Prismatica

10:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes

11:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

Saturday, Nov. 6th

2:00pm – Lasermania

3:00pm – Prismatica

4:00pm – Lasermania

5:00pm – Prismatica

6:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

7:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes

8:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

9:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

10:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes

11:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

Sunday, Nov. 7th

12:00pm – Lasermania

1:00pm – Prismatica

2:00pm – Lasermania

3:00pm – Prismatica

4:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

5:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes

6:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

7:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

8:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes

9:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

Monday, Nov. 8th

4:00pm – Lasermania

5:00pm – Prismatica

6:00pm – Lasermania

7:00pm – Prismatica

8:00pm – Lasermania

9:00pm – Prismatica

Tuesday, Nov. 9th

4:00pm – Laser Beatles

5:00pm – Laser U2

6:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

7:00pm – Laser Beatles

8:00pm – Laser U2

9:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

Wednesday, Nov. 10th

4:00pm – Lasermania

5:00pm – Prismatica

6:00pm – Lasermania

7:00pm – Prismatica

8:00pm – Lasermania

9:00pm – Prismatica

Thursday, Nov. 11th

4:00pm – Laser Beatles

5:00pm – Laser U2

6:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

7:00pm – Laser Beatles

8:00pm – Laser U2

9:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

Friday, Nov. 12th

4:00pm – Lasermania

5:00pm – Prismatica

6:00pm – Lasermania

7:00pm – Prismatica

8:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes

9:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

10:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes

11:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

Saturday, Nov. 13th

2:00pm – Lasermania

3:00pm – Prismatica

4:00pm – Lasermania

5:00pm – Prismatica

6:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

7:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes

8:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

9:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

10:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes

11:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

Sunday, Nov. 14th

12:00pm – Lasermania

1:00pm – Prismatica

2:00pm – Lasermania

3:00pm – Prismatica

4:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

5:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes

6:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

7:00pm – Laser Led Zeppelin

8:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: The Best of Echoes

9:00pm – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

