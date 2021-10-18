 

Letter to the Editor: We’re Missing Biden’s Support for Ending the Filibuster

Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

letter to editor ECCLARION, Pa. – The following letter was submitted by Daniel Carey.

To the Editor:

Since the 2020 presidential election, state Republicans have passed 33 voter suppression laws in 19 states across the country. And there will be more coming out of GOP-held state legislatures before the end of the year unless Congress acts swiftly to protect our voting rights.

So far, I have seen more talk than action in the way President Biden has handled our voting rights crisis. He’s advocated for voting rights legislation and asked Congress to take action, but he’s failed to do one very obvious thing that would change this fight: unequivocally support ending the filibuster.

The Jim Crow filibuster is the thing standing in the way of passing once in a generation legislation like the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. If Biden actually wants the Senate to pass those bills, he needs to use his influence as president to get the Senate to abolish the filibuster.

Anything less is a failure to meet this crisis.

Regards,

Daniel Carey

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of exploreClarion.com.

To submit a letter to the editor, email [email protected]


