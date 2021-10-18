Merl Lloyd Grinder, 74, passed away peacefully at his home on October 2, 2021.

Born on June 23, 1947, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, Merl was the son of the late Violet (nee Miller) Usoff and Millard Grinder.

He attended local schools and graduated from Franklin High School.

He lived most of his adult life in Wisconsin and moved back to Pennsylvania to take care of his ailing mother in 2010.

Merl loved the outdoors all his life, especially gardening, hunting, and fishing.

He was an animal-lover and liked running with his horses and donkeys when he was able to.

Merl was a good mechanic, and loved working on cars, for income and as a service to others.

He enjoyed mentoring both adults and kids and impacted many people.

Merl made friends with people from all walks of life, whether they spoke English or not, even learning quite a few words in Spanish.

Merl loved to read and almost always had 2 or 3 books going at one time; he also was an experienced storyteller. His love of reading is shared by several of his children and grandchildren.

He decided to quit smoking and drinking in order to be able to run with his animals and was stubborn enough to do so without assistance, turning his life completely around.

He was able to live his last years with a healthy mind, free of addiction, very optimistic and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, even teaching them how to cuss as colorfully as he did.

In addition to his parents, Merl was predeceased by two sons, Millard Addison Grinder and Merl Grinder, Jr; as well as siblings, Shirley Walling, Donald Grinder, and Randy Grinder.

Merl is survived by his children, Tih (Sherry) Kobolson, Tim (Julie) Hart, Dan Grinder, Rose (Alex) Grinder-Mondragon, Molly (Gustavo) Calderon, Karen Grinder; 13 grandchildren; and a few great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers, Michael and Steven Grinder.

The celebration of life service will be held Oct 20th at 10am at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home, 1315 Chestnut St, Franklin, PA 16323.

An additional celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Kenosha, WI.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, Pennsylvania 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

