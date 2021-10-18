 

Redbank Valley Community Center Ghouls Day Out Vendor Event Set for October 30

Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

125429268_2899444253492312_4613132578456209654_nNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley Community Center is having a Ghouls Day Out on Saturday, October 30.

(Photo from a previous event, courtesy of Redbank Valley Community Center)

The Ghouls Day Out event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Redbank Valley Community Center located at 430 Broad Street, New Bethlehem.

Vendors range from jewelry makers, baby novelties, dog treats, bags, crafts, home decor, as well as the top selling companies such as Pampered Chef and Thirty One and more.

More information is available on their event page on Facebook.

Some vendors will be in costume! Treats will be offered to costumed kids and adults, too! There will also be activities for kids.

The center will be offering lunch for a small fee. Come and try the chicken noodle soup, chili, hot dogs, and cookies.


