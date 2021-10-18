 

SPONSORED: Expanded Hours, Daily Specials Offered at the Liberty House

Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Liberty-House-collageCLARION, Pa – Expanded hours offer more opportunities to take advantage of the Liberty House’s great lunch and dinner specials.

The Liberty House’s new hours are as follows:

– Wednesday and Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
– Friday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday’s specials are $2.00 off Pork Chop Dinner and $2.00 off Wedgies.

Thursday’s specials are $2.00 off steaks and $2.00 off Cheesesteaks.

Friday’s specials are $2.00 off Haddock and $2.00 off a dozen wings.

The Liberty House will also be open on Sunday, November 7th and 21st from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. featuring a breakfast buffet!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
