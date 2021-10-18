SPONSORED: Expanded Hours, Daily Specials Offered at the Liberty House
Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
CLARION, Pa – Expanded hours offer more opportunities to take advantage of the Liberty House’s great lunch and dinner specials.
The Liberty House’s new hours are as follows:
– Wednesday and Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
– Friday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday’s specials are $2.00 off Pork Chop Dinner and $2.00 off Wedgies.
Thursday’s specials are $2.00 off steaks and $2.00 off Cheesesteaks.
Friday’s specials are $2.00 off Haddock and $2.00 off a dozen wings.
The Liberty House will also be open on Sunday, November 7th and 21st from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. featuring a breakfast buffet!
