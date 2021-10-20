Leona Bickel, 94, formerly of Titusville, PA, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ.

Born in 1927 in Oil City, PA to Leo Bieliski and Ellen Close, she graduated from Oil City High School, valedictorian of the Class of 1945.

She married Donald E. Bickel of Oil City, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by a brother, Richard, and wife, Arlene, of Florida. Children include: Daniel, and wife, “Peggi,” of Phoenix, AZ; Timothy, of Erie, PA; Jane, and husband, Jim Gross, of Oil City, PA; Andrew, of West Springfield, PA; James, of Erie, PA; and Gerald, of Staunton, VA; in addition to 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Leona is best known for the decorative cakes and “smiley” cookies she made for Warner’s Bakery while living in Titusville, PA. She also played the piano on Sundays for Unity in Edinboro.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Oil City, PA, with a short grave-side memorial service.

