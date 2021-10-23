Funeral Arrangements Made for Longtime Republican Leader Breene

Martha Faye Hetrick Ferry Breene of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at UPMC Northwest, in Seneca after battling a long illness. She was 77 years of age.

She was born on July 31, 1944, in Dubois, Pennsylvania, to the late Albert James and Grace Harriet (Taylor) Hetrick.

She primarily attended Saegertown schools, where she was president of the camera club; and graduated from Meadville High School in the class of 1963.

She attended Edinboro State College, studying Psychology. At that time, she and sister Mary lived in Waterford and worked at Elgin Labs, soldering computer chips, paid per piece. Mary proudly reports that they tripled their daily quota.

Marty then had the opportunity to move to Arizona for a few years where she was a nanny for family before returning to western PA.

When she returned to Meadville, she met Spencer Ferry and they married in August 1970.

She obtained her real estate license in 1974, and started at Future Real Estate brokerage. She worked for other Meadville realtors before going to work for her boyfriend and future husband, Charles, at his Century 21 office in Oil City.

A phenomenal grass-roots organizer, she worked tirelessly on dozens of political campaigns from local municipal races to Presidential campaigns always for Republican candidates that she believed would best serve the people.

Her involvement in politics started in Crawford County volunteering on campaigns for Barry Goldwater, Raymond Shaffer and then State Representative R. “Bud” Dwyer in the 1960’s.

She brought her commitment to civic engagement to Venango County when she moved there and had been a force in the political scene ever since.

In 2004 she was elected Venango County Republican Chairman.

She was the first woman to hold that position, “retiring” from it in 2013, only to return to the position in 2017 and continuing in that role until her death.

She took great pride in her role as an early and avid supporter of President Trump distributing thousands of signs from her garage to all corners of the state early on in his 2016 campaign.

Republicans from all over Pennsylvania routinely sought her advice and support, and she leaves an indelible legacy and loss on the GOP with her passing.

However, her sharp mind, love of country, and dedication to her community endeared her to people of every political stripe.

She was a member of numerous clubs and civic organizations, including the Duquesne Club in Pittsburgh, the Rolling Rock Club in Ligonier, the Erie Club, and Wanango Country Club.

Additionally, she was a member and trustee of the Oil City Elks Lodge #344 and a member of the Oil City VFW Post.

She could often be found talking politics and drinking diet Pepsi at these and other local establishments.

She had a great eye for design and aesthetics and enjoyed antiquing and decorating her home with her great finds.

Her children and nieces logged many hours being drug from store to store; something they now appreciate realizing how much they learned during these antiquing marathons.

More than one antique store proprietor listened intently as she taught them how to date Chinese porcelain or Wedgewood China.

She was a talented photographer, painter, seamstress, and interior decorator.

She loved shopping and fashion, recreating many designer looks when armed with a sewing machine and a Vogue pattern.

We should all heed her wisdom that one should have a closet of well made, timeless basics from good brands that would last, to be able to wear no matter what was fashionable.

She was never afraid to wear what she thought looked great, regardless of who didn’t like her giant, retro glasses.

She inherited a lifelong interest in genealogy from her father which she pursued with characteristic tenacity.

She loved all the doors that opened thanks to DNA testing, and took her research to new places. Finding previously unknown relatives was a source of joy for her.

Marty was known for her stunningly sharp, quick wit. Her ability to turn a funny phrase was enviable, and she enjoyed shocking people with the occasional naughty pun.

On May 14, 1982, she married the late Charles Edmund Breene, of Oil City, who died in 2015.

Surviving are her two daughters Angella Hetrick Ferry Scalise (Ryan McDonald), educator, of Oil City, PA; and Berry Taylor Breene, artist, musician and realtor, of Pittsburgh; one son, Samuel Hetrick Breene, Venango County Commissioner, of Oil City, PA; and one granddaughter Lilliana Taylor Scalise, student and songbird, of Oil City.

She is also survived by two sisters, Dora Jane Hetrick of East Lansing, MI, and her twin Mary Kaye Vecchio of Tamarac, Florida; her nieces Amy Christian McCormick and Connie Christian, both in MI; Wendy Greenblatt Wetherby, and Tara Greenblatt, both in NH.

There are many dear friends who were always there to lend an ear and a hand with parade floats, poll watching, and everything that goes with the campaign trail. She valued all of your hard work and friendship.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Reverend Gary Dale Hetrick, his wife Lois (Northrup), and their daughters Barbara and Rebecca.

Visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City, Sunday from 12-2 and 4-6 pm, with her funeral service immediately following at 6pm open to all who wish to attend with the Rev. Eric Reamer, family friend, officiating.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral service will be held Monday at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City, with the Rev. Fr. Mark Elliston presiding, with a wake to follow.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Republican Party of Venango County.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.