A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 50. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

