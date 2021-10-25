A Special Delivery…Allan Henry Spessard!

Allan Henry Spessard was born at 1:09 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

He weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches at birth.

Allan’s parents are Erich and Miranda Spessard, of Clarion.

Allan’s grandparents are Brian and Victoria Spessard, of Carlisle; Jane Mease, of Mercersburg; and Charles Mease, of Winchester, Va.

Allan was welcomed at home by his brother, Isaac, 2.

