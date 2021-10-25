 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating After 10 Trash Bags of Clothing Stolen from Goodwill

Monday, October 25, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident where ten bags of clothing items were reportedly stolen from the Goodwill store in Monroe Township on Thursday morning.

According to police, the theft took place around 9:37 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, at the Goodwill store on Perkins Road at the Staples Plaza, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say ten trash bags full of miscellaneous clothing items, valued at a total of approximately $1,500.00, were stolen.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, October 24, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.