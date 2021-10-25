Police Investigating After 10 Trash Bags of Clothing Stolen from Goodwill

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident where ten bags of clothing items were reportedly stolen from the Goodwill store in Monroe Township on Thursday morning.

According to police, the theft took place around 9:37 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, at the Goodwill store on Perkins Road at the Staples Plaza, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say ten trash bags full of miscellaneous clothing items, valued at a total of approximately $1,500.00, were stolen.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

