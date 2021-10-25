Say What?!: Teenage Friends Split Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket, Win $3M

TENNESSEE – Teenage friends Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson of Carthage, Tenn., split a scratch-off lottery ticket together and won $3 million.

The 19-year-old friends were riding to work together recently and stopped at a QuickTrip store where they bought the lottery tickets.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.