CNET Busts Clarion Woman for Possession of Meth

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug and child endangerment charges have been filed against a Clarion woman who was caught in possession of methamphetamine and several prescription medications.

Court documents indicate Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Shelly C. Donaldson on Wednesday, October 20.

According to a criminal complaint, CNET began an investigation on October 13 after a known 13-year-old juvenile reported witnessing his mother using methamphetamine inside their Monroe Township home.

The juvenile reported that two days earlier, on October 11, he had first observed a large amount of “meth” and “bongs” inside a drawer in the bathroom sink area after taking a shower. The juvenile told police that he confronted Donaldson about the meth before going to school, then found that the items were gone from the bathroom drawer when he returned home, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the juvenile reported that around 7:30 a.m., on October 13, before he left for school, he saw a clear plastic baggie of meth laying out on Donaldson’s bed in her bedroom.

After speaking to the juvenile, police responded to the residence with a search warrant.

While police were at the residence, Donaldson arrived in a vehicle with a known woman; she was carrying a black purse and a pink backpack.

Police asked for and were granted permission to search the vehicle, as well, and subsequently located a bottle containing eight Vyvanse capsules, four clear capsules containing suspected methamphetamine, two and a half Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, and one Nexium pill in the glove compartment of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Police then interviewed the known female who reportedly stated she had driven Donaldson to the store and had seen Donaldson shutting the glove compartment of her car, but did not see what Donaldson had done in the glove compartment. She told police that the pill bottle located in her car was not hers and was not there prior to Donaldson getting into the vehicle, according to the complaint.

A search of Donaldson’s residence located a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine in Donaldson’s nightstand and a zipper bag containing meth smoking devices, a digital scale, empty clear plastic repackaging bags, and a rubber container of THC wax under the bathroom sink, the complaint states.

At the scene, police also interviewed a known man who reportedly stated he had witnessed Donaldson placing methamphetamine into capsules. The man told police Donaldson had been “clean” for approximately six years, but had recently become involved with methamphetamine again, according to the complaint.

Donaldson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on October 21.

She was released on Monday, October 25, after a surety bond was posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on November 2 with Judge Schill presiding.

