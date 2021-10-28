Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarview

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, Pa. has immediate openings for several positions.

Staff Development/Nursing Educator/CNA Instructor

$6000.00 sign on Bonus

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, Pa. has an immediate opening for a Staff Development/Nursing Educator/CNA Instructor.



The general purpose of this position is to coordinate a variety of programs to orient and develop all employees of the Facility.

Some of the responsibilities are but not limited to assesses work of departments to determine training necessary to help employees of such departments understand their role as it relates to resident care. Establish the mandated in-services annually to comply with state and federal regulations and current organizational needs and to maintain records of training attendance.. Trains professional staff teaching concepts and skills. Will be responsible to conduct Nurse Aide training programs, then to coordinates Nurse Aide Certification exams.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: From $30.50 per hour

Benefits:

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Monday to Friday

Supplemental Pay:

Signing bonus

Education:

Associate (Preferred)

Experience:

Staff Development/Education: 1 year (Preferred)

Nurse Aide Instructor: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

Pa RN License in good standing (Required)

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact us via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.

Director of Nursing (DON)

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center is looking for a highly motivated RN with great leadership skills to join the team as Director of Nursing.

The primary function of this position is to develop, organize and direct all aspects of nursing services and related ancillary activities in compliance with federal, state, and local guidelines, standards, and as directed by the Administrator to ensure that each resident receives quality/individualized care and services consistent with their medical psychosocial and spiritual needs and wishes.

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewcare.com.

This is a FULL TIME EXEMPT position with a majority of time spent on the DAYLIGHT shift. Availability to work on other shifts, as needed, is required.

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS

Serves as leader of the nursing team, responsible for oversight of all nursing services

Develop and establish policies and procedures

Monitor and supervise facility staff

Ensure competency of all nursing personnel

Conduct scheduled department meetings

Manage recruitment, training, orientation, and evaluation of nursing staff

Assure adequate staffing is maintained to meet the needs of each resident

Work floor/shift assignments as needed

Assist nursing team members in providing care and services

Ensure that ancillary services are provided to meet the needs of the residents

Participate on the Quality Assurance committee and other sub-committees

Lead, assist, coach and provide feedback to nursing team members

Promote and encourage harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

BENEFITS OFFERED

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Opportunity to make a difference – impacting operations and people, on many levels

Assist in leading a skilled team

Identifying opportunities for improvement

Being a creative problem-solver

Meaningful work and connection to our mission

Relationship with our residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

Opportunity to mentor and develop our Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training

Engaged and committed leadership team

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION

The DON will report to the Nursing Home Administrator and provide daily work guidance and direction to RNs, LPNs and Care Nurses (CNAs).

EDUCATION & TRAINING

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current RN license in Pennsylvania in good standing. Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certificate is required. Previous experience in senior services and in a supervisory position is preferred.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Day shift

Monday to Friday

On call

Experience:

Supervising experience: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

RN (Required)

BLS Certification (Preferred)

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact us via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.

Licensed Nursing Home Administrator

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is seeking a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in long-term care facility operations, be able to provide new solutions, and exhibit a willingness to provide leadership in all phases of fiscal and operational management.

The successful candidate will work with a company that provides the necessary support services to succeed and place a strong emphasis on quality care and innovation.

TOP 5 AREAS OF FOCUS FOR NURSING HOME ADMINISTRATOR

Ensure facility compliance with all applicable federal, state and/or local guidelines, standards, and regulations

Establish policies and procedures pertaining to all aspects of resident care, human resources, medical staff, financial status, public relations, etc., under broad directives from the Board of Directors

Monitor the financial status of the facility

Lead department directors in day-to-day operations of the facility

Direct the marketing and census development efforts of the facility

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Opportunity to leverage expertise to improve operations and care

Join highly dedicated teams working to provide care to residents

Competitive salary and benefit package

CHALLENGES

Increasingly more difficult regulatory environment

Massive changes in senior care industry

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

Candidates must have a Pennsylvania Nursing Home Administrator license and a proven track record as an administrator in a long-term care setting. This position offers a competitive salary and wage package, negotiable based on experience.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Health savings account

Life insurance

Paid time off

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekend availability

Clarview is a long-term care community located in Sligo, PA that includes skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and personal care. For more information, visit http://www.clarviewnursing.com.

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact us via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.