Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarview
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, Pa. has immediate openings for several positions.
Staff Development/Nursing Educator/CNA Instructor
$6000.00 sign on Bonus
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, Pa. has an immediate opening for a Staff Development/Nursing Educator/CNA Instructor.
Some of the responsibilities are but not limited to assesses work of departments to determine training necessary to help employees of such departments understand their role as it relates to resident care. Establish the mandated in-services annually to comply with state and federal regulations and current organizational needs and to maintain records of training attendance.. Trains professional staff teaching concepts and skills. Will be responsible to conduct Nurse Aide training programs, then to coordinates Nurse Aide Certification exams.
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: From $30.50 per hour
Benefits:
- Dental insurance
- Flexible schedule
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Referral program
- Tuition reimbursement
Schedule:
- 8-hour shift
- Monday to Friday
Supplemental Pay:
- Signing bonus
Education:
- Associate (Preferred)
Experience:
- Staff Development/Education: 1 year (Preferred)
- Nurse Aide Instructor: 1 year (Preferred)
License/Certification:
- Pa RN License in good standing (Required)
TO APPLY
If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact us via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf
Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.
Director of Nursing (DON)
Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center is looking for a highly motivated RN with great leadership skills to join the team as Director of Nursing.
The primary function of this position is to develop, organize and direct all aspects of nursing services and related ancillary activities in compliance with federal, state, and local guidelines, standards, and as directed by the Administrator to ensure that each resident receives quality/individualized care and services consistent with their medical psychosocial and spiritual needs and wishes.
Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewcare.com.
This is a FULL TIME EXEMPT position with a majority of time spent on the DAYLIGHT shift. Availability to work on other shifts, as needed, is required.
TOP AREAS OF FOCUS
- Serves as leader of the nursing team, responsible for oversight of all nursing services
- Develop and establish policies and procedures
- Monitor and supervise facility staff
- Ensure competency of all nursing personnel
- Conduct scheduled department meetings
- Manage recruitment, training, orientation, and evaluation of nursing staff
- Assure adequate staffing is maintained to meet the needs of each resident
- Work floor/shift assignments as needed
- Assist nursing team members in providing care and services
- Ensure that ancillary services are provided to meet the needs of the residents
- Participate on the Quality Assurance committee and other sub-committees
- Lead, assist, coach and provide feedback to nursing team members
- Promote and encourage harmonious relationships with and among colleagues
- Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team
- Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times
BENEFITS OFFERED
- Health Insurance – Medical and Dental
- Life Insurance
- 403(b) Plan
- Employee Referral Bonus
- Flexible Schedule
- PTO Program
BEST PARTS OF THE JOB
- Opportunity to make a difference – impacting operations and people, on many levels
- Assist in leading a skilled team
- Identifying opportunities for improvement
- Being a creative problem-solver
- Meaningful work and connection to our mission
- Relationship with our residents
- Colleagues who work together as a team
- Opportunity to mentor and develop our Care Nurses (CNAs)
- A true desire to be a “best place to work”
- Thorough orientation and ongoing training
- Engaged and committed leadership team
- Fun employee events!
SUPERVISION
The DON will report to the Nursing Home Administrator and provide daily work guidance and direction to RNs, LPNs and Care Nurses (CNAs).
EDUCATION & TRAINING
Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current RN license in Pennsylvania in good standing. Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certificate is required. Previous experience in senior services and in a supervisory position is preferred.
Job Type: Full-time
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Referral program
- Tuition reimbursement
Medical Specialty:
- Geriatrics
Schedule:
- 8-hour shift
- Day shift
- Monday to Friday
- On call
Experience:
- Supervising experience: 1 year (Preferred)
License/Certification:
- RN (Required)
- BLS Certification (Preferred)
TO APPLY
If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact us via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf
Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.
Licensed Nursing Home Administrator
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is seeking a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in long-term care facility operations, be able to provide new solutions, and exhibit a willingness to provide leadership in all phases of fiscal and operational management.
The successful candidate will work with a company that provides the necessary support services to succeed and place a strong emphasis on quality care and innovation.
TOP 5 AREAS OF FOCUS FOR NURSING HOME ADMINISTRATOR
- Ensure facility compliance with all applicable federal, state and/or local guidelines, standards, and regulations
- Establish policies and procedures pertaining to all aspects of resident care, human resources, medical staff, financial status, public relations, etc., under broad directives from the Board of Directors
- Monitor the financial status of the facility
- Lead department directors in day-to-day operations of the facility
- Direct the marketing and census development efforts of the facility
BEST PARTS OF THE JOB
- Opportunity to leverage expertise to improve operations and care
- Join highly dedicated teams working to provide care to residents
- Competitive salary and benefit package
CHALLENGES
- Increasingly more difficult regulatory environment
- Massive changes in senior care industry
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE
Candidates must have a Pennsylvania Nursing Home Administrator license and a proven track record as an administrator in a long-term care setting. This position offers a competitive salary and wage package, negotiable based on experience.
Job Type: Full-time
Benefits:
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Health savings account
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Tuition reimbursement
- Vision insurance
Schedule:
- Monday to Friday
- Weekend availability
Clarview is a long-term care community located in Sligo, PA that includes skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and personal care. For more information, visit http://www.clarviewnursing.com.
TO APPLY
If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact us via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf
Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.
