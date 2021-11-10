 

State Police Respond to Deer-Related Crashes

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

DeerVehicleCrosingRoad-e1541160265246CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently responded to the following deer-related crashes:

Richland Township

According to police, around 6:02 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, a deer-related crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near the 49.1-mile marker in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 48-year-old Jeffery M. Holder, of McDonald, Pa., was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Express traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when he struck a deer that ran into his lane of travel.

Holder was able to maintain control of the vehicle after the initial impact and brought it to a controlled rest on the right shoulder of the highway.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage from the crash.

Redbank Township

According to police, around 6:28 p.m. on Friday, November 5, a deer-related crash happened on State Route 28 just south of T 339 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 67-year-old David L. Stratton, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was operating a 2016 Honda Odyssey traveling south on State Route 28 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway in his lane of travel.

No injuries were reported.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.


