GANT: DuBois Police Seek Public’s Assistance with Identifying Attempted Robbery Suspect

Friday, November 12, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

DCPDDUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – DuBois City police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a male suspect wanted in connection with an attempted robbery Thursday at a local restaurant.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. at Subway in DuBois. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male who’s possibly in his mid- to late-20s.

He also stands 6 feet tall and was reportedly wearing a blue hoodie, a gray or baby blue beanie, blue- and black-checkered pajama pants and a face mask with a marijuana leaf.

After he was confronted, police say the suspect fled across the Subway parking lot and down Thompson Alley towards Olive Avenue.

Police urge residents of this area who have security cameras to review their video footage. Anyone with information is asked to call 814-765-1533.


