Tractor-Trailer Goes Over Steep Embankment on Interstate 80

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a crash where a tractor-trailer went over an embankment along Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough on Monday night.

(Photos courtesy of Brookville Fire Company)

According to a representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1, the crash was reported around 8:11 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 80-mile marker.

Brookville Fire Company, Jefferson County EMS, and DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Jefferson County Emergency Management was also dispatched due to a fuel leak from the truck.

A statement released by Brookville Fire Company indicates crews arrived at the scene and found a large portion of guide rail destroyed and the tractor-trailer down over a steep embankment.

Officials say the truck’s occupants were already out of the truck when they arrived, and the occupants were subsequently treated by EMS for injuries of unknown severity.

Crews then worked to stop and contain a fuel leak from the truck’s tanks and prevent the spill from spreading further.

The scene was cleared around 10:35 p.m., and the area was then marked off until Tuesday morning when a towing company removed the truck.

