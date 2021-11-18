Details Released on Two People Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on I-80 in Brookville

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were injured in a tractor-trailer crash that happened on Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough on Monday night.

(Photos courtesy of Brookville Fire Company)

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, November 15, on Interstate 80 eastbound, near the 79.9-mile marker, in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say 53-year-old Kenneth G. Fiero, of Kansas City, Missouri, was operating a 2011 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle.

The tractor-trailer then traveled out of the right travel lane and struck the North Fork Bridge rail with its right front end. It continued to travel approximately one-quarter mile east on Interstate 80 before going over the embankment off the right side of the roadway. As it went over the embankment, the vehicle rolled once and came to a final rest facing east.

According to police, Fiero was using a seat belt while his passenger, identified as 31-year-old Elizabeth S. Burk, of Kansas City, Missouri, was in the sleeper portion of the truck and was not restrained.

Fiero and Burk both suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Penn Highland Brookville by Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

The truck was towed from the scene by Bricen Towing.

Fiero was cited for a traffic violation.

