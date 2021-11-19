State Police Calls: DUI Charges Filed, Identity Theft Investigation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Clarion Borough

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 18-year-old Zayne Boyer Craig, of Corsica, on November 17:

– DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (Bac.10 – <.16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely - 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - Purchase Etc Alcohol Bev By A Minor, Summary - Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary - Driving at Safe Speed, Summary - Fail to use safety belt - driver and front seat occupant, Summary - Careless Driving S Reckless Driving, Summary The charges reportedly stem from an incident in Clarion Borough on October 30. Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Scrubgrass Township

Around 1:51 p.m. on November 6, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Emlenton-Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, for a report of theft involving identity fraud.

Police say a known 61-year-old male victim from Emlenton reported that unknown individual(s) filed for unemployment benefits through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor Unemployment Compensation Program using his name and information.

According to police, the theft was discovered when the victim’s place of employment received documentation of the filing.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.