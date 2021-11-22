Featured Local Job: K-12 School Psychologist

Redbank Valley School District is seeking to fill an opening for a full-time K-12 School Psychologist position.

Experience in a school setting is preferred. Responsibilities include an initial evaluation, reevaluations, gifted evaluations, consultation with staff, functional behavioral assessments, participation in building MTSS teams and processes.

Must have PA School Psychologist Certification and current Act 34, 141, and 151 clearances.

Please submit a resume, PA standard application, references, transcripts, certification, and clearances to:

Amy Rupp, Superintendent

920 Broad Street

New Bethlehem, PA 16242

EOE



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.