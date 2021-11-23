Police: Clarion Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching Pregnant Woman, Threatening to Kill Her

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is behind bars for allegedly punching a woman multiple times and threatening to kill her and their unborn child.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Avinash Mondamonu.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, November 19, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Chestnut Street for a report of a domestic incident that had occurred earlier in the day.

According to the complaint, a known female victim reported that Avinash Mondamonu had struck her on the arms and legs with a closed fist.

The complaint indicates the victim had a bruise on her right forearm.

The victim also reportedly stated that Mondamonu had grabbed her right wrist and twisted it backward. She indicated these behaviors had taken place daily and told police Mondamonu also grabbed her hair and the back of her head and yanked her head backward.

The victim is five months pregnant and told police that Mondamonu had punched her in the back the previous day, and it had caused the baby to move a lot and had caused her cramping. She was asked if she would like to have EMS check on her, but she declined and said she had a doctor’s appointment coming up in the next couple of days, according to the complaint.

The victim also told police that Mondamonu had threatened to kill her and their baby. She indicated that his violent behavior was occurring daily, and she had become frightened for her life and the life of her baby, the complaint indicates.

The complaint also notes that the victim told police that she and Mondamonu are from another country and while there, she had to call the police previously because Mondamonu used to slap and punch her in the face.

Police then spoke with Mondamonu about the incidents. He reportedly stated he does “scold” the victim and she also “scolds” him. When asked what he meant by “scold,” he reportedly stated they would slap each other. When police explained that striking another person that way is illegal in the United States, Mondamonu said that “in India, it (scolding) is more normal,” according to the complaint.

Mondamonu was subsequently placed under arrest.

After being placed under arrest, Mondamonu began yelling at the victim, saying “you have spoiled my life,” and then began crying hysterically and asked the officers to “shoot him in the head.” He reportedly continued to scream and cry when they reached the police station and would not cooperate with officers, according to the complaint.

Mondamonu was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, with Judge Quinn presiding.

