A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers before 1am, then a chance of flurries after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then rain showers likely between noon and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

