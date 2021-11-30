Betty J. Bowen, age 90, of Tionesta, PA, died on Monday, November 29, 2021 surrounded by her family at her home in Tionesta.

She was born January 7, 1931 in Warren, PA, daughter of the late Frank E. and Ruth A. (Seigworth) Flick.

She was a 1949 graduate of Farmington High School in Leeper, PA.

On July 8, 1950, she married Earl Thomas Bowen in Tionesta. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1993.

She moved to Tionesta in February of 1997.

Betty had worked at New Process Co. in Warren, PA; Peerless Electric in Warren, OH; Montgomery Ward in Niles, OH; Packard Electric in Warren, OH, and OSS Security in Warren, OH.

Betty was a faithful member of the Tionesta United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with family and friends and enjoyed the many get-togethers she had with the knitting club.

She is survived by two brothers: Donald A. Flick and his wife Shirley of Beaver Falls, PA and Virgil L. Flick and his wife Jane of Tionesta. Her sister-in-law, Laura Flick of Tionesta. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, William S. Flick, and two sisters, Helen Sweet and Doris Tucker.

There will be no public visitation.

All services held will be private.

Interment will be alongside her husband at Riverside Cemetery in Tionesta.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tionesta United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 79, Tionesta, PA 16353, the Tionesta Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 157, Tionesta, PA 16353, or to the Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 428, Tionesta, PA 16353.

