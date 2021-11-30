Clair “Bart” R. Bartley, 76, of Parker, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on November 27, 2021.

Bart was born on January 28, 1945, in West Monterey, Clarion County.

He was the son of the late Helen Bartley.

Bart was a graduate of A-C Valley Highschool.

He went on to work at Armco Steel in Butler, from which he retired after more than 36 years.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and working in Yellowstone.

He also enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.

He was a member of Parkhill First Church of God.

Surviving is his wife, Merry Gene Neely. His sons: Robert (Charlene) Bartley of Parker; and Randy (Linda) Bartley of Emlenton. Three Grand Children: Shannon (Kyle) Sasala; Matthew (Kelly) Bartley; and Ryan Bartley. Four Great Grandchildren: Silas and Clara Sasala; and Grady and Hallie Bartley.

A private family service will be held at the Park Hill First Church of God near Parker.

Interment will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Park Hill First Church of God (Limeplant Road, Parker, PA).

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

