 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clair “Bart” R. Bartley

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-6tih13Uqa1EcClair “Bart” R. Bartley, 76, of Parker, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on November 27, 2021.

Bart was born on January 28, 1945, in West Monterey, Clarion County.

He was the son of the late Helen Bartley.

Bart was a graduate of A-C Valley Highschool.

He went on to work at Armco Steel in Butler, from which he retired after more than 36 years.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and working in Yellowstone.

He also enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.

He was a member of Parkhill First Church of God.

Surviving is his wife, Merry Gene Neely. His sons: Robert (Charlene) Bartley of Parker; and Randy (Linda) Bartley of Emlenton. Three Grand Children: Shannon (Kyle) Sasala; Matthew (Kelly) Bartley; and Ryan Bartley. Four Great Grandchildren: Silas and Clara Sasala; and Grady and Hallie Bartley.

A private family service will be held at the Park Hill First Church of God near Parker.

Interment will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Park Hill First Church of God (Limeplant Road, Parker, PA).

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.