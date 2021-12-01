Keystone Music Association Breakfast With Santa Set for Saturday

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone Music Association will be holding two Breakfast with Santa events on Saturday, December 4.

The events will take place at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Keystone High School Cafeteria.

In addition to a breakfast buffet that includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice, milk, and coffee, the Keystone High School music students will perform during each event.

Tickets are $10.00 per person; it is free for children one year and under.

Reservations are required by Thursday, December 2.

Those who wish to attend can register online at https://tinyrul.com/2v63b2pa or register using the QR code on the flyer pictured below.

Payment will be taken at the event registration (cash or check only).

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to meet the children during breakfast. There will also be a time for individual pictures with Santa and for kids to give their wish list to Santa. (Please bring a camera to take pictures of your child during this time.)

