 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Keystone Music Association Breakfast With Santa Set for Saturday

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-TJWGGLmWpsKYKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone Music Association will be holding two Breakfast with Santa events on Saturday, December 4.

The events will take place at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Keystone High School Cafeteria.

In addition to a breakfast buffet that includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice, milk, and coffee, the Keystone High School music students will perform during each event.

Tickets are $10.00 per person; it is free for children one year and under.

Reservations are required by Thursday, December 2.

Those who wish to attend can register online at https://tinyrul.com/2v63b2pa or register using the QR code on the flyer pictured below.

Payment will be taken at the event registration (cash or check only).

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to meet the children during breakfast. There will also be a time for individual pictures with Santa and for kids to give their wish list to Santa. (Please bring a camera to take pictures of your child during this time.)

Breakfast with Santa Flyer


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.