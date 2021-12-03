Clair “Dean” Eugene Rice, Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away, Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at home.

He was born on August 23, 1943 in Franklin, a son of Clair Eugene and Mildred Bowen Rice, Sr.

He married, Ada Singleton Rice on July 3, 1965, she survives.

After graduating Franklin Area High School, Clair served his country in the United States Navy for four years.

Upon returning home, he went on to be employed at Joy Manufacturing for 42 years.

He was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge, Venango County Zem-Zem Shriner’s former president and current treasurer, life-time member of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and the former financial secretary of the local 1842 Union.

In his spare time, he liked golfing, Pittsburgh Sports, NASCAR and was a talented handyman.

In addition to his loving wife, Ada, left to cherish his memory is his daughters, Kim Roxberry and her husband, Tim of Maryville, TN, and Dawn Rice of Venus, PA; two sisters, Cheryl Baughman of Rocky Grove, and Cindy Rice of Franklin; seven grandchildren, Adam Kaber and his wife, Katelyn of Emlenton, Hannah Blair and her husband, Shane of Reno, Katelyn Seitz and her husband, Charles of Venus, Ashley Nelson and her husband, Skyler of North Carolina, Bradley Rice of Franklin, Jessica Carson and her husband, Jesse of Seymour, TN, and Emily Roxberry of Cooperstown, and twelve great-granchildren, Bella, Bradlee, Ella, Walker, Kace, Kaleb, Izzy, Lizzy, Hunter, Jason, Bentley, and Jade.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Larry Rice, and his in-laws, Fred and Naoma Singleton.

Services will be private.

Memorial donation in Clair’s memory may be made to Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346, or to Shriner’s Hospital, 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.

Clair’s final place of rest will be in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

