 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clair “Dean” Eugene Rice, Jr.

Friday, December 3, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pppQmDgmW99orClair “Dean” Eugene Rice, Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away, Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at home.

He was born on August 23, 1943 in Franklin, a son of Clair Eugene and Mildred Bowen Rice, Sr.

He married, Ada Singleton Rice on July 3, 1965, she survives.

After graduating Franklin Area High School, Clair served his country in the United States Navy for four years.

Upon returning home, he went on to be employed at Joy Manufacturing for 42 years.

He was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge, Venango County Zem-Zem Shriner’s former president and current treasurer, life-time member of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and the former financial secretary of the local 1842 Union.

In his spare time, he liked golfing, Pittsburgh Sports, NASCAR and was a talented handyman.

In addition to his loving wife, Ada, left to cherish his memory is his daughters, Kim Roxberry and her husband, Tim of Maryville, TN, and Dawn Rice of Venus, PA; two sisters, Cheryl Baughman of Rocky Grove, and Cindy Rice of Franklin; seven grandchildren, Adam Kaber and his wife, Katelyn of Emlenton, Hannah Blair and her husband, Shane of Reno, Katelyn Seitz and her husband, Charles of Venus, Ashley Nelson and her husband, Skyler of North Carolina, Bradley Rice of Franklin, Jessica Carson and her husband, Jesse of Seymour, TN, and Emily Roxberry of Cooperstown, and twelve great-granchildren, Bella, Bradlee, Ella, Walker, Kace, Kaleb, Izzy, Lizzy, Hunter, Jason, Bentley, and Jade.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Larry Rice, and his in-laws, Fred and Naoma Singleton.

Services will be private.

Memorial donation in Clair’s memory may be made to Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346, or to Shriner’s Hospital, 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.

Clair’s final place of rest will be in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.