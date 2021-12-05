Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Parmesan-Pretzel Crisps

With ingredients that are generally on hand, this recipe is so easy to prepare!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup finely crushed pretzels



1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakesOptional: Pizza sauce and sliced fresh basil

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Toss together cheese, pretzels, and red pepper flakes. Place two teaspoons of the mixture in each greased nonstick mini muffin cup.

-Bake until golden brown, 10-15 minutes. If desired, serve with pizza sauce and basil.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.