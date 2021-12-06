Alvin W. Beach, 91 of Polk, passed away at AHN Grove City on December 4, 2021.

Alvin was born in Raymilton on September 17, 1930 to the late Lowry and Effie (Rummel) Beach.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School and went on to work at CPT as a Stock Chaser and Time Clerk.

He attended New Lebanon Community Church and enjoyed attending services and events there.

He also enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors doing yard work and raking leaves.

He also enjoyed tinkering with machines and old lawn mowers.

Alvin was married to his wife, Delores Beach, she preceded him in death in 2004.

He then remarried Alma “Margie” Beach, she preceded him in death In 2019.

Alvin is survived by his children Diane (Denton) Baker – Polk, Melissa Beach and companion Hulbert Russell – Grove City, Dave (Linda) Beach – Polk, Tom Beach and companion Peggy Conner – Raymilton, grandchildren, Mike, Jason, Misty, Ashley, Dylan, and Derek, great-grandchildren Shane, McKenzie, Jayden, Raina, Amelia, Ella, Lorelei, Nathaniel, and Zane, and great-great-granddaughter, Scarlett, siblings Violet, Shirley, Valda, Ronald, Nancy, Nina, and James, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wives, Alvin was preceded in death by his grandson Tommy Snow, and siblings, Delbert, Evelyn, Emma, Leona, Robert, Janet, and William.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 12 – 2 pm on Wednesday, December 8.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 2 pm with the Rev. Virginia LaVan-Gadsby, officiating.

Interment will take place in Center Cemetery, Polk

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com

