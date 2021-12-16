 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

AT&T Turns on More Mobile Broadband Sites in Western Pennsylvania

Thursday, December 16, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

mobil-tower-4201993_1280CLARION CO., Pa. – AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Blair, Clarion, Indiana, and Westmoreland Counties in western Pennsylvania recently got another boost in wireless connectivity.

AT&T has added new cell sites to enhance the region’s mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders on FirstNet faster, more reliable wireless service.

In Clarion County, the new site will improve coverage and capacity in Rimersburg and along State Routes 68 and 861.

Likewise, in Blair County, this new cell site will improve coverage and capacity in downtown Altoona along 17th Street and 6th Avenue. In Indiana County, it will improve coverage and capacity in Cherry Tree and along U.S. Route 219 and State Route 580. In Westmoreland County, it will improve coverage and capacity in Lynnwood-Pricedale and along State Route 201 and Interstate 70.

These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.

FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the federal government.

The FirstNet network is designed to provide public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and a high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, and law enforcement save lives and protect communities.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.