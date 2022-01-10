Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Alice
Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 12:01 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Alice.
Alice is an adult female Boxer and American Staffordshire Terrier mix.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she is friendly and affectionate.
For more information on Alice, or to schedule an appointment to visit her, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
