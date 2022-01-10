Say What?!: Hog Deer Captured After Escape From Zoo in India

INDIA – Officials at a zoo in India said a hog deer escaped from its enclosure and vaulted over a perimeter wall before being found roaming on a nearly vacant plot of land.

The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo in Kerala said the hog deer escaped from the facility on Thursday and was later found wandering on a vacant property near the zoo.

